OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George had 36 points and eight rebounds, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 on Tuesday night.

Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson each added 14 points for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak to Portland at Chesapeake Energy Arena. After a stretch of losing five of six games, the Thunder have won three straight and moved back into third place in the fluid Western Conference standings.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and eight assists, and C.J. McCollum scored 31 for Portland, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Jusuf Nurkick had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Except for McCollum, who went 7 of 12 from 3-point range, the Trail Blazers struggled from behind the arc, going 10 for 36. Oklahoma City hit 11 of 23 3-point attempts.

RAPTORS 120, KINGS 105

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 19 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and Toronto beat Sacramento.

Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors extended their home winning streak to 10 games. Toronto’s franchise record for consecutive home wins is 12.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 15 points and Norm Powell added 11 as Toronto overcame the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest) to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Leonard missed his third straight game for rest and will also skip Wednesday’s game at Indiana. He is expected to return Friday at Houston.

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley scored a career-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds in his first career start. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and Brady Hield had 15 as Sacramento lost for the third time in four games.

