AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Justin Kier scored 22 points, Javon Greene added a career-high 19 points and George Mason beat Massachusetts 68-63 on Wednesday night.
The Patriots (10-8, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) improved to 3-0 on the road in conference play. UMass (7-10, 0-4) has lost six of its last seven games.
Kier was 8 of 12 from the floor and Greene 6-of-11 shooting, and the duo each had eight of George Mason’s 35 rebounds. Otis Livingston II chipped in with 12 points and four assists.
Rashaan Holloway and Carl Pierre scored 11 points apiece to lead UMass.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
Trailing 54-50 with five minutes left, Greene hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run and the Patriots led 63-56 with 2:38 left. Layups from Holloway and Jonathan Laurent pulled the Minutemen to 63-60 with 57 seconds remaining. Kier scored on the next possession and then Greene’s free throw made it 66-60 with 18 seconds to go.
Pierre hit another 3, but Livingston made a pair of free throws to seal it.