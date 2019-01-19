HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Reginald Gee scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Alabama State breezed to a 72-54 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Gee sank 7 of 13 shots and is now 39 points shy of 1,000 for his career for the Hornets (6-10, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who beat the Bulldogs (2-17, 1-4) for a sixth straight time and lead the all-time series 82-30. Jacoby Ross pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds, while Tobi Ewuosho finished with 10 points and five boards.

Andre Kennedy topped Alabama A&M with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists. Tre Todd scored 13, but he had six of the Bulldogs’ 20 turnovers. Kennedy came into the game as Alabama A&M’s leading scorer, averaging 9.9 points per game.

Alabama State shot 48 percent from the floor but made just 4 of 21 from 3-point range (19 percent). The Bulldogs shot 44 percent from the floor but made just 4 of 9 free throws.