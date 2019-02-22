MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state energy executive has taken over as president of the country’s soccer federation.

Alexander Dyukov, who is chairman and CEO of Gazprom oil subsidiary Gazprom Neft, was elected unopposed as Russian Football Union president at Friday’s conference.

Dyukov was until last year also president of Zenit St. Petersburg, the Russian club owned by Gazprom, overseeing a period of big spending and a UEFA Cup title in 2008. Big-name signings in that time included Brazil striker Hulk and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, but Zenit was criticized by some Russians for its dependence on state funding.

The RFU presidency has been vacant since Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko quit in December. Mutko was banned from the Olympics for life in 2017 in connection with widespread doping during his time as sports minister.

