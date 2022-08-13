CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag gave Philadelphia an early lead and the Union cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Gazdag scored his 12th goal of the season to give Philadelphia (13-3-9) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Defender Jack Elliott picked up his first goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the 41st minute to give the Union a 2-0 halftime lead.

Chris Mueller scored four minutes into the second half to get Chicago (8-11-6) within a goal. Xherdan Shaqiri and Federico Navarro had assists on Mueller’s fourth goal this season.

Julián Carranza quickly pushed the Union’s lead back to two with a goal __ his ninth __ in the 53rd minute and Cory Burke capped the scoring with a score — his fifth — in the 82nd.

Andre Blake had six saves for the Union. Gaga Slonina saved three for the Fire.

___

