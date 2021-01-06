HOUSTON (AP) — Clay Gayman scored 15 points, Reggie Miller made two free throws and forced a turnover in the final eight seconds, and Abilene Christian beat Houston Baptist 66-63 on Wednesday night.

It was Miller’s only points of the game. He also had three assists. Coryon Mason added 13 points for Abilene Christian (10-2, 2-0 Southland Conference). Joe Pleasant had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Za-Ontay Boothman had 22 points for the Huskies (2-8, 1-1). Pedro Castro added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Darius Lee had 12 points and three blocks.

