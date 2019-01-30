BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Gasperini was 10-of-13 shooting and scored 21 points with five rebounds and four assists and American beat Loyola (MD) 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Cheikh Diallo’s jump shot with 13:21 left broke a tie at 42 and the Eagles (11-9, 5-4 Patriot League) led the rest of the way. Gasperini’s 3-point play with 3½ minutes left made it 63-52 before an 11-3 run capped by Andrew Kostecka’s three free throws brought the Greyhounds within 66-63 with 1:58 left. American made its final eight foul-shot attempts to secure the win.

The score was tied at 33-all at halftime.

Jacob Boonyasith scored 13 for American and Sa’eed Nelson scored 10 with six assists, five rebounds and matched his career-high with five steals; the third time he’s done it.

Kostecka led the Greyhonds with 22 points making 11 of 12 from the foul line, KaVaughn Scott scored 13 with 11 rebounds and Chuck Champion 12.