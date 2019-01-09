MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a six-game slide with a 96-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Gasol had played poorly in recent games but converted 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc, to help the Grizzlies lead by 16 during the fourth quarter. With four minutes left, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had all reserves in the game.

Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes scored 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who ended a five-game winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills had 13 points each for San Antonio.

Mike Conley had 15 points and six assists for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and JaMychal Green scored 12 points each as Memphis picked up its energy compared to during the skid.

San Antonio shot 36 percent and committed 15 turnovers. Aldridge was 4-of-12 shooting, Forbes went 5 of 14, and leading-scorer DeMar DeRozan made just 4 of 15 with nine points.

TIP-INS

Spurs: F Rudy Gay missed his second straight game with a sprained left wrist. … DeRozan made 3 of 11 shots in the first half. … DeRozan’s nine points marked only the second game this season where he was held under double-digit scoring. … Davis Bertans was ejected in the third quarter when he collected his second technical of the game. … San Antonio’s 31 first-half points matched a season-low for points in a half.

Grizzlies: The game marked the first home appearance for Justin Holiday, obtained in a trade with the Chicago Bulls last Friday. He finished with six points. … Memphis, third in the league in blocks with six per game, had a half dozen at halftime and finished with eight, including three by Kyle Anderson. … Gasol recorded his 16th double-double.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Entertain the Thunder on Thursday, the first of two straight games against Oklahoma City.

Grizzlies: Play Saturday in Miami against the Heat.

___

