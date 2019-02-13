BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nick Garth had 23 points as Lamar defeated Northwestern State 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Hunter had 19 points for Lamar (13-12, 6-6 Southland Conference). Josh Nzeakor added 17 points and eight rebounds. Christian Barrett had 10 rebounds for the home team.

Malik Metoyer had 12 points for the Demons (9-16, 4-8). Ishmael Lane added 11 points. LaTerrance Reed had 10 points.

Lamar matches up against Sam Houston State at home on Saturday. Northwestern State plays Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.

