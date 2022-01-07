KATY, Texas (AP) — Cedric Garrett made the decisive three-point play and Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 83-80 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

LaTerrance Read’s 3-pointer had given the Demons an 80-78 lead with 57 seconds remaining. After Incarnate Word tied it, Garrett made a layup and free throw with 18 seconds left to give the Demons the win.

Kendal Coleman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State.Carvell Teasett had 18 points for the Demons (4-12). Jovan Zelenbaba added 13 points. Garrett had 11 points.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 20 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (3-13). Drew Lutz added 17 points and seven rebounds. Godsgift ”GG” Ezedinma had 15 points.

Northwestern State plays New Orleans on Saturday and Incarnate Word plays Houston Baptist. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

