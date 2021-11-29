MONTREAL (AP) — Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.

Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal to help Vancouver snap a four-game losing streak.

Ryan Poehling scored for the fourth time in 10 games, and Jake Allen had 40 saves for the Canadiens oine day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.

Quinn Hughes set up Pettersson for a one-timer to open the scoring on the power play 8 minutes into the first period. It was Pettersson’s fourth of the season. Hughes got his team-leading 14th assist and J.T. Miller his 13th and team-high 20th point.

Poehling levelled things at 1-1 with 1:21 left in the first. After starting the year in the AHL, Poehling is now tied with Nick Suzuki for goals by a Canadiens center with four.

Garland brought Vancouver back on top in the second period. Bo Horvat intercepted Josh Anderson’s no-look pass along the boards and passed to Garland who scored his seventh — tying Miller for the team lead.

With two power-play opportunities against the Canucks, the worst penalty-killing unit in the NHL, Montreal still couldn’t find the back of the net with the man advantage.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Ottawa on Wednesday night to finish a five-game trip.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Thursday night to wrap up a two-game homestand.

