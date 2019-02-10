Washington is on the list for the five-star linebacker.

Garfield High School linebacker Sav’ell Smalls announced his college short list on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, and Washington made the cut.

Smalls — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker — is ranked as a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall 2020 recruit by 247Sports. He’s the top outside linebacker prospect in the nation.

Smalls tweeted his top 12 on Sunday afternoon, and Washington made the cut, alongside Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson, Florida State and Washington State.

He took an unofficial visit to UW on Feb. 2.

Seawolves fall

The Seattle Seawolves, the defending Major League Rugby champions, fell to 1-2 after a 41-31 loss at the New Orleans Gold.

The Gold are the only MLR team undefeated at 3-0.

The Gold stretched a 17-10 halftime lead to 41-24 with six minutes remaining.

The Seawolves host the Toronto Arrows on Sunday at Starfire Sports at 5 p.m.

Softball

• The No. 2 Washington Huskies (4-1) beat No. 19 Baylor 8-2 in a season-opening tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. SilentRain Espinoza was 3 for 4 with three RBI for the Huskies, and Morganne Flores was 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBI. Earlier in the day, Gabbie Plain and Taran Alvelo combined for a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over Liberty.

The Huskies take a few days off in Mexico before playing Mississippi State and Arkansas on Thursday.

• No. 25 Oregon had to rally to beat Seattle U 8-6 in Tempe, Ariz. Madison Cathcart had three walks and a three-run homer for the Redhawks (1-4), who wrapped up play at the Kajikawa Classic. The Ducks (5-0) used a five-run fifth to take the lead.