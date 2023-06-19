Katie Fiso, a standout guard for Garfield High School in Seattle, committed to play for the Oregon women’s basketball team Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Fiso is a four-star prospect ranked No. 34 overall by the HoopGurlz website.

According to the Oregon Live website, Fiso is the first member of the Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class and also “had offers from Arizona, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State, Gonzaga and Boise State among others.”

Fiso averaged 22 points per game while leading Garfield to its third consecutive Class 3A state championship. The Bulldogs are the state’s first Class 3A girls basketball team to post a threepeat.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Fiso said after a 58-49 victory over Lake Washington in the state-championship game.

“Super, super excited, super fun, and embracing the moment. It’s just bringing it back to the (Central District), representing the Central District, and the Garfield community.”

Fiso had 13 points and eight rebounds in the title game after scoring 26 in the semifinals against Mead High of Spokane.