BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DJ Laster scored 18 points to lead five teammates in double-figure scoring and Gardner-Webb beat Division III Brevard College 106-29 on Wednesday night to win its seventh straight.
Gardner-Webb notched both its largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed since moving into Division I in 2000.
David Efianayi and Jose Perez scored 17 points apiece for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-5), who held the Tornados to 18-percent shooting. Eric Jamison scored 16 points and Brandon Miller added 10.
Perez’s free throws sparked the Bulldogs’ opening 11-4 run and took a 51-15 lead into the break behind 13 points from Perez and 11 from Jamison.
The Bulldogs scored 20 straight to open the second half and won going away, finishing on a 17-3 run capped by Miller’s jumper.
Brevard’s 29 points were the second-lowest allowed in Gardner-Webb’s college history, dating to 1970.
Malon Herron-Cuthber led Brevard with eight points.