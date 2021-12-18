CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored a season-high 29 points and Virginia routed Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49 on Saturday.

Gardner, a senior transfer from East Carolina, made 14 of 18 shots and had six rebounds. Armaan Franklin, a junior who played at Indiana last season, added 12 points for the Cavaliers (7-4).

Gardner and Franklin combined to score 14 of Virginia’s final 16 points of the first half as the Cavaliers turned an 18-13 advantage into a 34-19 lead at the half. The Cavaliers scored the first 10 points of the second half and Fairleigh Dickinson’s first field goal of the second half came with 15:05 remaining.

Virginia shot 62% from the field and scored 42 points in the paint. With the starters sitting late in the game, the Cavaliers bench contributed 32 points, led by Carson McCorkle and Igor Milii Jr. with nine points each. They both made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Virginia’s largest lead was 35 points when Taine Murray hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 remaining and again when McCorkle hit a 3-pointer 45 seconds later.

Devon Dunn scored 16 points and Brandon Rush added 14 for the Knights (0-10). The rest of the team scored 19 points.

—-

