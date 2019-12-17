GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Jayden Gardner finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and East Carolina rolled to a 71-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

Freshman Brandon Suggs added the first double-double of his career for the Pirates (4-7), totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

AJ Cheeseman came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, scoring 15 for the Hawks (1-11). UMES starters combined to score 19 points on 9-of-31 shooting.

East Carolina rolled to a 35-16 halftime lead before Maryland Eastern Shore scored 41 second-half points, a season high.

