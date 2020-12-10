GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and 12 rebounds as East Carolina topped North Florida 73-67 on Thursday.

J.J. Miles had 16 points for East Carolina (5-0). Brandon Suggs added 10 points and Tristen Newton had eight assists.

Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Ospreys (0-7). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jonathan Aybar had nine rebounds.

___

___

