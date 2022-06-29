ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1 ) 411 feet over the wall in center field for his fifth homer. Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning, also scored.

It was the second blown save this season for Helsley.

Dylan Carlson drove in two runs while Juan Yepez hit two doubles and Edmundo Sosa also had two hits, including a triple and two runs scored for the Cardinals.

Alcantara (8-3) picked up his first victory against his original team. Alcantara improved to 1-3 in five starts against St. Louis. He gave up seven hits and three runs in his second complete game of the season.

With runners on first and second in the ninth, Alcantara got out of the jam by getting Sosa to hit into a game-ending double play.

Rookie Andre Pallante threw a career high seven innings for the Cardinals. He allowed two runs and five hits.

A two-run fifth inning put St. Louis ahead 3-2. A sacrifice fly by Brendan Donovan drove in Sosa, who hit a one-out triple. Carlson singled home Andrew Knizner.

St. Louis went ahead 1-0 on an unearned run in the third inning. Sosa singled and stole second. He took third on a grounder to first baseman Garrett Cooper, who made a throwing error. Carlson’s sacrifice fly to right scored Sosa.

An RBI single by Jesús Aguilar in the fourth pulled the Marlins into a 1-1 tie.

Miami took a 2-1 lead when Brian Anderson scored on a double play in the fifth. Anderson walked to begin the inning and two singles loaded the bases. But Pallante escaped with just one run scored on a double play and then a ground out.

The Cardinals are 10-2 in their last 12 games against Miami dating back to the start of 2021. It was the first Cardinals loss to the Marlins in St. Louis since June 20, 2019 — a span of 1,105 days. Miguel Rojas, Cooper and Anderson are the only Marlins who played in that game still with the club.

ROSTER MOVE

Marlins: Recalled 3B Luke Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville. Williams was traded to Miami for Giants INF Hayden Cantrelle on May 26.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LF Jorge Soler was scratched from the lineup just before the game began due to back discomfort. … 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right lower back strain. Chisholm Jr. left Tuesday’s game in the bottom of the second with right lower back tightness. … 2B Joey Wendle (right hamstring strain) is slated to return to the Marlins sometime this weekend in Washington after a rehab assignment with Jacksonville.

Cardinals: 2B Nolan Gorman (bruised left hand) was not in the lineup for second straight game. Gorman hurt his hand Monday after fouling off a ball. … LHP Steven Matz and RHP Jordan Hicks both made pitching rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Matz threw two innings (28 pitches) allowing a hit and struck out three batters. Hicks threw one inning (23 pitches) and allowed a run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout to five batters faced. Hicks was scheduled to throw again Wednesday night against Jacksonville and could rejoin St. Louis on its upcoming road trip. Matz is scheduled for a start the game Saturday and will have a 45-pitch limit.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.86) will make his seventh start Friday against the Nationals in Washington. Rogers has faced Washington twice this season, going 2-0 and allowing three runs in 11 innings pitched. Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.82) has pitched to a 0.82 ERA (1 ER/11.0 IP) in his last two home starts after posting an 8.25 ERA (22 ER/24.0 IP) in his first five home starts.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.57) will start Friday’s game in Philadelphia. Mikolas has not faced the Phillies since May 6, 2019 when he threw seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball en route to a 6-0 shutout win. He received a loss in his last start at Citizens Bank Park permitting four runs over five innings in a 6-5 extra-inning walk-off loss on June 18, 2018. The Phillies have yet to name a starter.

