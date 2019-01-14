ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Avisail Garcia and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms on a one-year contract that would pay the former Chicago White Sox outfielder $3.5 million next season.
With incentives, the deal could be worth more if the 27-year-old — one season removed from being an AL All-Star — rebounds from a disappointing 2018.
Garcia, who’s coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, hit a career-high 19 home runs last season but slumped to .236 with 49 RBIs in 93 games after batting a career-best .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs in 136 games in 2017, when he was an All-Star.
Garcia is a .271 career hitter with 76 home runs and 302 RBIs over seven seasons with the White Sox and Detroit Tigers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports