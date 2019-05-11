DENVER (AP) — Wil Myers had another big game at Coors Field.

Breaking out of a slump, Myers homered, singled and scored the decisive run in the San Diego Padres’ 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

“It’s good to him,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Myers’ success at Coors Field, where he has batted .353 with nine home runs in 31 games. “Wil’s a good hitter who at times gets really hot and he’s gotten hot here a number of times.”

Hunter Renfroe also homered, Greg Garcia drove in the decisive run with a bases loaded fielder’s choice and Kirby Yates pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Myers had gone 3 for 33 (.091) in his 12 previous games before going 2 for 4 with two runs scored to help the Padres snap their five-game losing streak to the Rockies.

“That definitely helps the confidence, knowing that you can come up in a big spot and get something done,” Myers said.

Trailing 3-2, the Rockies tied it in the bottom of the eighth when Charlie Blackmon homered off reliever Craig Stammen (4-1).

The Padres then scored against Wade Davis (1-1) in the top of the ninth. Myers beat out an infield single and Davis walked the next two batters to load the bases before Myers scored on Garcia’s grounder, easily beating second baseman Garrett Hampson’s throw home.

“I just didn’t have good command. I probably would have been fine without the walks but the walks you definitely can’t have,” Davis said. “That’s something we’re going to have to stop doing. I’m just flying open a little bit and having a tough time with the release point the last couple of outings. It will be something that we can fix pretty quick and hopefully get back there tomorrow.”

Yates, who leads the majors in saves, struck out three batters for his fourth straight appearance.

Renfroe broke up a scoreless game with his 10th home run of the season, a two-out solo shot in the Padres’ fourth that sailed deep into the left-field bleachers. It was Renfroe’s third career home run off Jon Gray in six career at bats against him.

San Diego went up 2-0 in its half of the sixth. Manny Machado singled and, after advancing on a wild pitch, scored on Eric Hosmer’s single to right.

Colorado pulled within a run in the bottom of the inning. Trevor Story doubled off Joey Lucchesi, advanced to third on a wild pitch by reliever Gerado Reyes and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado.

San Diego regained its two-run lead when Myers homered off Gray to lead off the Padres’ seventh. Myers’ homer, his seventh of the season, reached the concourse beyond the left-field bleachers.

“It was great for him,” Renfroe said. “Obviously, he’s been going through a stretch there and he really needed that. He’s been swinging the bat really well over the past two days so it’s great to have an at-bat like that.”

Colorado again pulled within one in its half of the seventh on Tony Wolters’ RBI sing1e.

Gray went six-plus innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. He had eight strikeouts and a walk.

Lucchesi went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits. He struck out four and walked one.

WHAT A CATCH

Besides driving in the go-ahead run with his bases-loaded grounder, Garcia made a spectacular sliding catch in the bottom of the fifth inning. He sprinted from his second baseman spot past the right field line into foul territory before hitting the dirt and snagging Hampson’s arching foul pop near the railing. “That was the most incredible play I’ve seen in a long time,” Renfroe said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: C Francisco Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left knee sprain. C Austin Allen was recalled from Triple A El Paso to fill his roster spot.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Nick Margevicius (2-3, 3.47 ERA) is set to make his eighth career start in Sunday’s series finale.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 5.67 ERA) will try to bounce back from a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs on eight hits, including a career-high tying three home runs in a loss to San Francisco. Senzatela is 0-2 with a 9.28 ERA in two previous starts at Coors Field this season.

