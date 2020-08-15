CHICAGO (AP) — Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

The Cubs were the only team in the majors that hadn’t dropped back-to-back games before two straight losses to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Chicago had won three of four and 12 of 15.

“It’s encouraging,” Brewers star Ryan Braun said of the team’s consecutive comeback victories. “I think the last few years that’s kind of been a staple for us, something we’ve been able to do, just steal some wins late in games, continue to compete, continue to believe that we’re going to come back.”

Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th.

“I’ve been swinging too hard. I just try to focus, swing at strikes and put a good swing on it,” said Garcia, noting he’s had to make adjustments to the NL after playing for Tampa Bay last season.

Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.

Alex Claudio retired three straight batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.

David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

Urías had three hits and Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.

“It’s tough. The last few years, they’ve done a really good job,” Rizzo said of the Brewers. “I think that starts with Craig Counsell and the way he’s managed a lot of moving parts there with their team. They’re always competing. They’re a really good team.”

Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018, to make it 4-all in the eighth for the Cubs. He sent Corey Knebel’s two-out first pitch to the left-field corner basket.

Braun doubled, advanced on Casey Sadler’s wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on second baseman Jason Kipnis’ fielding error in the sixth. Braun doubled twice after he was 0 for 8 entering the game since he returned from the IL on Tuesday from an infected right index finger.

“I’m always anxious to get back in the lineup, especially when we’re scuffling offensively,” Braun said. “It’s just a matter of trying to find my timing and rhythm and start to get a little bit better with my pitch recognition. Today was the first game all year where I felt like my approach was in a good place.”

Right-hander Adrian Houser retired his final eight batters after allowing three runs in the first two innings. He struck out five and gave up five hits.

Rizzo hit a first-pitch solo shot to the left-field basket off Houser in the first. After back-to-back walks, Happ doubled to extend the Cubs’ lead to 2-0.

Rizzo doubled to center for a 3-0 Cubs lead in the second.

Right-hander Colin Rea allowed three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start for the Cubs since 2016. He filled in for Alec Mills, who started Friday in place of Tyler Chatwood (mid-back tightness).

Justin Smoak hit a two-run double to chase Rea in the fourth. Braun drew a walk off Ryan Tepera before Urías singled to make it 3-all.

A TWEAK

Saturday’s start was shifted to 2:20 p.m. from 7:15 p.m. because of forecasted inclement weather.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Chatwood (mid-back tightness) will start during Monday’s doubleheader against St. Louis after missing his start Friday. … 3B Kris Bryant (sore left wrist and finger) returned to the lineup after missing two straight games. He batted leadoff and went 1 for 5. … LHP Brad Wieck (left knee soreness) has had a setback in his return from a hamstring injury, manager David Ross said. … RHP James Norwood (right shoulder) is progressing with his throwing program, Ross said.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Josh Lindblom (1-0, 5.68 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs and LHP Jon Lester (2-0, 1.06 ERA). Lindblom earned his first victory as a Brewer and starter Aug. 6 against the Chicago White Sox. Lester allowed a run and three hits in six innings against Cleveland in his last start.

