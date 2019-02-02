KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International tournament on Saturday for damaging two greens in frustration during his third round, and the Spaniard said he has apologized to fellow players for his actions.
The European Tour released a statement after Garcia finished his round, in which he shot a 1-over 71, and said the former Masters champion had been disqualified for “serious misconduct.”
Garcia said “in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what the extent of the damage was, and on which greens it took place.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Coveted four-star 2019 safety recruit Asa Turner commits to Washington (again)
- 'It was heaven': 50 years ago, Ingraham, with future governor Jay Inslee, dominated Washington hoops VIEW
- Report: NFL found no evidence of tampering by Dallas Cowboys with Earl Thomas
- 2019 Pac-12 football schedules: Who has the hardest road?
- Chris Hansen-led group expresses continued desire for Sodo arena to house Seattle NBA team
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports