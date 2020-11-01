ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab behind an unbeaten 62 from Ruturaj Gaikwad in cricket’s Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The defeat put an end to Punjab’s playoff hopes. Chennai was already out of contention.

Gaikwad was named man of the match for his efforts in leading Chennai to 154-1 in response to Punjab’s 153-6 with seven balls to spare.

Faf du Plessis contributed 48 from 34 balls to the successful chase before succumbing to Chris Jordan. Ambati Rayudu finished with 30 not out from 30 balls. Gaikwad hit six fours and one six in his 49-ball innings.

Put into bat, Punjab’s blushes were saved by Deepak Hooda who came in at No. 6 and smashed 62 not out from 30 balls after the top half of the order gave up regular wickets.

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to get out of the twenties, falling to pacer Lungi Ngidi for 29 and 26, respectively. Ngidi was the pick of the Chennai bowlers and finished with figures of 3-39 in four overs.

Advertising

Chris Gayle (12), Nicholas Pooran (2), Mandeep Singh (14) and James Neesham (2) went even more cheaply before Hooda’s strong turn.

Both Punjab and Chennai ended their tournament on 12 points.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs. Defending champion Mumbai Indians has already clinched the No. 1 spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders play Rajasthan Royals later Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports