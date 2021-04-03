LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Gambrell scored in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kevin Labanc and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won six of eight overall to climb back into playoff contention.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones stopped 35 shots after he made 30 saves in Friday night’s 3-0 win at Los Angeles.

Dustin Brown and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have lost five of six.

On the winning goal, Jonathan Quick was caught playing the puck out from behind his own net. John Leonard stole it and found Gambrell for an easy shot into an open net at 15:23.

Quick made 20 saves.

Kane put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 15:04 of the second, reaching around a sprawling Quick to score his 16th goal of the season into an open net.

Moore tied it at 19:06, tapping in his own rebound for his second short-handed goal this season.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the first when Labanc shot through traffic in front of the net.

It was the fourth straight game in the series where the Kings allowed the opening goal, but they mounted a quick response. Brown redirected Kopitar’s centering pass in to tie it at 1 at 6:55.

LIMITED OPTIONS

The Sharks played the final two periods with five defensemen after Marc-Edouard Vlasic left the game early. Vlasic played 5:35 in the first but was not on the bench to start the second. Coach Bob Boughner said Vlasic sustained an upper-body injury and would be evaluated Sunday.

COVID-19 ABSENCE

Kings defenseman Matt Roy did not play after being placed in COVID-19 protocol earlier Saturday.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

