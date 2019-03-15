LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Montrezl Harrell added 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in a third quarter that saw both coaches ejected for arguing to beat the Chicago Bulls 128-121 on Friday night.

The Clippers trailed 63-57 at halftime, but took control in the third by scoring a season-high 45 points to go up 102-84 going into the fourth. Los Angeles shot 40.8 percent from the field in the first half but was 16 of 24 in the third quarter and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. The Clippers also had six steals and forced seven turnovers.

Gallinari scored 12 points in the quarter and Landry Shamet made three 3s. Los Angeles opened the quarter with a 19-4 run and the lead reached 18 shortly before Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Bulls coach Jim Boylen were kicked out when they began arguing with 1:10 remaining after Boylen felt Harrell was too aggressive on an offensive foul.

Lou Williams added 18 points for the Clippers, who have won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 31 points and Robin Lopez added 22. The Bulls have dropped four straight.

The first half was a see-saw affair as it was tied 10 times and there were 22 lead changes. Chicago led by as many as seven late in the first quarter as LaVine and Lopez each scored 10 points.

Los Angeles trailed 35-31 early in the second quarter before scoring eight straight points to take its largest lead of the half. Chicago rallied to take a six-point lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine had his 46th game scoring 20 or more points this season. It is the fifth-highest single-season total by a Chicago player in the last 20 years.

Clippers: Shamet scored nine points and was 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. He continues to lead NBA rookies in 3s made (140) and 3-point percentage (42.2 percent).

UP NEXT

Bulls: Travel to Sacramento on Sunday. The Kings have won the last three.

Clippers: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Clippers have won the last three.

