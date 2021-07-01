AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game winless streak.

Austin (3-5-4) won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1.

Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was expansion Austin’s first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12.

Diego Fagundez took a misplayed ball and beat Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark in the 33rd before Jeremy Ebobisse put away a cross by Diego Valeri in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-1.

Alexander Ring scored in the 77th minute and Héctor Jiménez had a goal in the 81st to cap the scoring.

Austin had been scoreless in its first two games — ties with San Jose on June 19 and Columbus on June 27 — at its new home. Q2 Stadium opened June 16 when the U.S. women’s team beat Nigeria 2-0 in an international friendly.

Austin, which went into the game with just six goals this season, had 69.3% possession and the Timbers (4-6-1) had just five shots, one on target.

