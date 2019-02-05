MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher had two goals and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the slumping Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Jonathan Drouin had three assists.

Carey Price made 24 saves for his sixth straight victory — his longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season.

Price is six wins away from tying Jacques Plante for most wins in franchise history.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who have lost five in a row. Chad Johnson stopped 28 shots.

Anaheim has allowed 19 goals in the past three games, including a 9-3 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday and a 6-1 defeat in Toronto on Monday.

The Canadiens were all over the Ducks from the opening faceoff, scoring twice before the visitors even got their second shot on goal.

Gallagher got the first at 7:11 of the first period after a sustained forecheck by Danault led to a turnover by Josh Manson. The puck ended up on Gallagher’s stick for his team-leading 20th of the season.

With Paul Byron injured (left forearm) and Tomas Tatar out sick (flu), Kotkaniemi saw his playing time shoot up. The rookie thanked his coach for the extra minutes with his third goal in three games off a rebound at 9:36.

The Canadiens made it 3-0 at 16:39 of the first when Gallagher, with his second of the game, fired a one-timer from the slot past Johnson after a poorly timed line change by the Ducks.

Anaheim got one back through their captain Getzlaf, who beat Price on the wraparound at 11:27 of the second period. Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 47 points.

After taking their foot off the gas pedal in the second period, the Canadiens started the third with renewed vigor.

Danault restored the three-goal lead at 2:31 after a no-look pass by Drouin behind the net fooled Johnson into looking the wrong way. Danault has eight points in his last nine games.

NOTES: Price improved to 3-6-1 career against the Ducks. … Montreal finished 0 for 3 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Ottawa on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

