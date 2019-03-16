CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan dos Santos and Chris Pontius scored first-half goals and the LA Galaxy held on to beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dos Santos scored on a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 36th minute. Osvaldo Alonso conceded the penalty, taking down Uriel Antuna in the 18-yard box.

Chris Pontius doubled the lead for the Galaxy (2-1-0) in the 41st minute, redirecting Rolf Feltscher’s cross. The goal came at the end of a 25-pass buildup with Emmanuel Boateng finding Feltscher wide open on the right side and Feltscher drawing out goalkeeper Vito Mannone before making the cross into Pontius.

Minnesota United (2-1-0) pulled within one in the 75th minute when Jan Gregus fired home a right-footed shot from beyond the right side of the penalty area that beat goalkeeper David Bingham.

The Galaxy made it 3-1 in the 81st minute as Sebastian Lletget finished Antuna’s cross.

Angelo Rodríguez capped the scoring with a putback in the 87th minute for Minnesota.