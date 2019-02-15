NYON, Switzerland (AP) — In a legal setback for UEFA, Galatasaray has succeeded in blocking a further investigation into the club’s compliance with financial monitoring rules.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld Galatasaray’s appeal against a UEFA panel trying to open a deeper investigation of an already settled case.
It is unclear if Friday’s ruling has significance for an appeal by Paris Saint-Germain in a similar case.
UEFA investigators reached an agreement with Galatasaray in June for the club to be deducted 6 million euros ($6.8 million) in prize money, and limit its Champions League squad this season to 21 senior players instead of 25.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
- There’s no challenge too great for Teresa Buchholz — a Seattle U dancer born without arms. Just don’t call her inspiring. WATCH
- Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin are an elite duo, but the Seahawks could look to add a third receiver | 2019 position analysis
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
Judges on UEFA’s club finance panel asked to re-open the investigation in October, provoking Galatasaray’s challenge to CAS.
CAS says the judging panel missed a deadline to intervene.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports