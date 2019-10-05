NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Gaej Walker ran 25 times for 114 yards and a touchdown to help Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 20-3 on Saturday night.

Walker’s 1-yard TD run gave the Hilltoppers (3-2, 3-0 Conference USA) the lead for good at 10-3 late in the second quarter.

Cory Munson kicked his second field goal to extend the lead in the third quarter and Ty Storey’s 12-yard pass to Joshua Simon capped the scoring with 7:58 left in the game.

Storey finished 21 of 28 for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jahcour Pearson caught seven passes for 67 yards.

DeAngelo Malone had three sacks for the Hilltoppers, which held the Monarchs (1-4, 0-1) to 160 yards of total offense.

Nick Rice gave Old Dominion a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.