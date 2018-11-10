The Vikings closed out the GNAC season with a 3-2 win.

Gabby Oddo tied the Seattle Pacific record for kills in a match with 32, but the Falcons lost to No. 2 Western Washington 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 to close out the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season Saturday.

Oddo’s final kill against the visiting Vikings (25-3, 20-0 GNAC) was the 1,000th of her career. The 32 matched the record set by Alyssa Given on Nov. 2, 2006 also against Western.

The Falcons closed out the season 11-16, 9-11 in conference play.

UW wins fourth in row

The No. 25 Huskies volleyball team had a season-high 14 aces to sweep No. 21 UCLA 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 in L.A. for their fourth consecutive win.

It’s the most aces since a match against EWU in 2010 and most against a Pac-12 opponent since 2001.

Destiny Julye had four aces for UW (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12), and Samantha Dreschsel had 11 kills and five block assists.

Junior hockey

• Wyatt Wylie had a goal and an assist in the first period as the visiting Everett Silvertips jumped out to a three-goal lead and cruised to a 5-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Bryce Kindopp scored into an empty net and had an assist for the Tops.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter, but Alexia Thrower hit a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining to give Humboldt State a 79-77 at the Western Washington West Region Crossover Classic in Bellingham. Hailee Bennett led the Falcons (0-2) with 14 points.