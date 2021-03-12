By

Gabbie Plain struck out 13 as the No. 8 Washington softball team opened the Husky Classic by beating Seattle U 5-0 on Friday night.

Plain gave up two hits and walked none to improve to 10-0.

Baylee Klingler was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Sis Bates was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for UW (17-2).

Madison Cathcart doubled for the Redhawks (10-12). She homered and walked twice earlier in the day as Seattle beat Portland State 5-3.

Volleyball

Madie Endsley had 18 kills as Washington (12-3) outlasted visiting USC 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12. Samantha Drechsel added 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Brooke Botkin had 19 kills and eight digs for the Trojans (3-6).

Pia Timmer had 18 kills, eight digs and three blocks as Washington State (9-2) handed Oregon State (5-8) a 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 26-15 loss.

Baseball

Dalton Chandler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Washington (6-6) a 4-3 win over visiting Seattle U (5-7).

Women’s soccer

• No. 21 Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-21) got a goal from Catherine Paulson in the 79th minute to beat No. 22 Washington (4-0-2, 1-0-2) in Seattle 1-0.

• Because of COVID developments in its program, Washington State canceled weekend matches vs. Cal and Stanford.

Men’s Basketball

Jacob Groves scored 21 points and Tanner Groves added 18 as the two combined to go 18 of 27 from the field as Eastern Washington crushed Montana 78-50 in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals in Boise. No. 2 Eastern (14-7) plays No. 5 Montana State (13-9) in the title game Saturday.

tennis

Sedona Gallagher won her match in the No. 3 singles spot, beating Abby Amos, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6) to lift the Washington women (8-3, 1-2 Pac-12) to a 4-3 win over visiting Arizona in the first oudoor match of the season.

• The UW men’s team improved to 7-5 by beating visiting Portland 6-1.

• The Arizona State women beat host Washington State 6-1.

From sports-information reports.

