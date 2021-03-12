Gabbie Plain struck out 13 as the No. 8 Washington softball team opened the Husky Classic by beating Seattle U 5-0 on Friday night.

Plain gave up two hits and walked none to improve to 10-0.

Baylee Klingler was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Sis Bates was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI for UW (17-2).

Madison Cathcart doubled for the Redhawks (10-12). She homered and walked twice earlier in the day as Seattle beat Portland State 5-3.

Volleyball

• Madie Endsley had 18 kills as Washington (12-3) outlasted visiting USC 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12. Samantha Drechsel added 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Brooke Botkin had 19 kills and eight digs for the Trojans (3-6).

• Pia Timmer had 18 kills, eight digs and three blocks as Washington State (9-2) handed Oregon State (5-8) a 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 26-15 loss.

Advertising

Baseball

• Dalton Chandler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Washington (6-6) a 4-3 win over visiting Seattle U (5-7).

Women’s soccer

• No. 21 Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-21) got a goal from Catherine Paulson in the 79th minute to beat No. 22 Washington (4-0-2, 1-0-2) in Seattle 1-0.

• Because of COVID developments in its program, Washington State canceled weekend matches vs. Cal and Stanford.

Men’s Basketball

• Jacob Groves scored 21 points and Tanner Groves added 18 as the two combined to go 18 of 27 from the field as Eastern Washington crushed Montana 78-50 in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals in Boise. No. 2 Eastern (14-7) plays No. 5 Montana State (13-9) in the title game Saturday.

tennis

• Sedona Gallagher won her match in the No. 3 singles spot, beating Abby Amos, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6) to lift the Washington women (8-3, 1-2 Pac-12) to a 4-3 win over visiting Arizona in the first oudoor match of the season.

• The UW men’s team improved to 7-5 by beating visiting Portland 6-1.

• The Arizona State women beat host Washington State 6-1.