ATLANTA (AP) — Ron Hunter is leaving Georgia State to become Tulane’s coach.

Less than 48 hours after the Panthers were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Hunter told The Associated Press on Sunday that he’s moving on from the downtown Atlanta university where he coached the past eight seasons.

The 54-year-old Hunter takes over a Tulane men’s basketball program that fired Mike Dunleavy after the Green Wave failed to win a game in the American Athletic Conference.

Hunter posted a record of 171-95 at Georgia State, leading the Panthers to three NCAA appearances. He is best known for falling off his stool after his son R.J. hit a game-winning shot to upset Baylor in its opening game of the 2015 tournament — one of only two NCAA victories in school history.

Hunter’s move to Tulane was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

Advertising

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25