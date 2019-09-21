GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Devin Watts rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, Corey Watkins added 97 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Furman defeated Mercer 45-10 on Saturday.

Furman (2-2, 1-0 Southern) rushed for 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns and had 600 yards total offense.

The Paladins (FCS No. 15) held the Southern Conference’s No. 1 offense to 283 yards and forced four turnovers. Robert Riddle was 18-of-34 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bears (2-2, 1-1).

Furman’s Darren Grainger was 9-of-16 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. Watkins scored on runs of 83 yards and 1 yard.

The game was the latest in the longstanding relationship between head coaches Clay Hendrix of Furman and Bobby Lamb of Mercer. They were high school teammates at Commerce High in Georgia before going on to play at Furman where they were also assistant coaches for 19 years.