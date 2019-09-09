INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich says receiver Devin Funchess will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery on a broken collarbone.

Funchess was injured during Sunday’s 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers while diving to catch a pass in the end zone in the final minute of regulation. T.Y. Hilton later scored and Marlon Mack added a 2-point conversion run to send the game to overtime.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Michigan product signed a one-year contract with Indy in March. Reich expects Funchess to return later this season, noting he was starting to develop chemistry with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Funchess spent his first four seasons in Carolina after the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

