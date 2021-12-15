VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller matched his season high with 20 points and South Dakota topped Bellarmine 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (7-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home win. Mason Archambault scored 12 points and Hunter Goodrick gathered eight rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (5-7). CJ Fleming scored 16, Alec Pfriem and Juston Betz collared a career-high 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com