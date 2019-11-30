BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye had a career-high 30 points as Bowling Green beat Dartmouth 76-69 on Saturday.

Trey Diggs had 17 points and seven rebounds for Bowling Green (6-2). Marlon Sierra added 11 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 8 points and 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Aaryn Rai had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (5-2). Taurus Samuels added 15 points. James Foye had 13 points.

Bowling Green plays Oakland at home next Saturday. Dartmouth plays Georgia State on the road on Tuesday.

