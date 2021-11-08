Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation.

“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract.”

Details of the new contract were not immediately disclosed. Frost originally signed a seven-year contract paying him $5 million per year. Two years ago, he received an extension through 2026.

Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. He coached Central Florida to an undefeated season in 2017 before returning to Lincoln to take over a blue blood program that has not won a conference championship since 1999.

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program,” Frost said. “I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater.”

The Huskers are coming off a 26-17 home loss to No. 6 Ohio State that assured a fifth straight losing season, and fourth in a row under Frost. They play at No. 20 Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

“I am excited to continue to work together with Scott,” Alberts said. “We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska football to again compete for championships.”

