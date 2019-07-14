SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.

The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run. He opened with rounds of 66, 68 and 65 to begin the day two strokes back.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.

Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry was 18 under after a 69.

Rookie Collin Morikawa (66), the runner-up last week in Minnesota, and Chris Stroud (67) followed at 17 under. Morikawa hit all 18 greens in regulation.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

Three strokes ahead after opening rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75. The two-time U.S. Open champion rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 first with an eagle on the par-5 second, then parred the next eight. He offset a double bogey on the par-4 11th with birdies on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th, but dropped another stroke on the par-4 14th.

Haas, trying to become the oldest winner in tour history, closed with a 67. Petrovic shot 68.

Parel had a 73 to tie for fourth with Kent Jones (71) at 2 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger beat France’s Benjamin Hebert with a par on the third playoff hole in the Scottish Open for his sixth European Tour title.

Hebert shot 9-under 62 to set the clubhouse target at 22 under at The Renaissance Club, but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with ha birdie on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then par the last to force a playoff.

Also the Made in Denmark winner in May, Wiesberger moved to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

Hebert earned one of the three qualifying places in the British Open next week at Royal Portrush. England’s Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (68) took the other two spots after tying for fourth.

LPGA TOUR

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 1. Kim broke the event mark of 263 set by In-Kyung Kim in 2017.

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66. She was born in nearby Toledo.

OTHER TOUR

Steve Tiley won his first European Challenge Tour title in his 11th season with a 1-over 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France. A runner-up last year, Tiley won by one shot over Richard Bland. … Saranporn Langkulgasettrin closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Nippon Hame Ladies Classic on the Japan LPGA Tour. … A-Lim Kim shot 9-under 63 and won the MY Moonyoung Queens Park Championship by three shots on the Korean LPGA Tour. … Paul Barjon won the Osprey Valley Open in Caledon, Ontario, for his second Mackenzie Tour victory of the season. From New Caledonia, Barjon closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 25 under, three strokes ahead of Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Barjon took the lead on the money list, putting him in position to earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour. … Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand won the Donald Ross Classic on Saturday in French Lick, Indiana, for her first Symetra Tour title. The 19-year-old former UCLA player closed with a 7-under 64 for a three-stroke victory. She closed with an 11-under 61 last week in the LPGA Tour event in Wisconsin.