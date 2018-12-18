BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Matt Frierson scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers, Lew Stallworth and Zane Najdawi each had a double-double, and The Citadel beat Campbell 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Frierson became the program’s career leader in 3-pointers attempted with 733 and he is second all-time with 276 made 3s — 19 less than mark set by Zach Urbanus (2007-11). Stallworth finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Najdawi had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kaiden Rice had a putback and then hit a 3 to make it 51-48 and The Citadel (9-2) never again trailed. Andrew Eudy’s jumper tied it with nearly nine minutes left, but Najdawi answered with a basket to spark a 10-4 spurt that made it 63-57 when Stallworth made a layup with 5:16 to play. The Bulldogs made 17 of 22 free throws from there — including 6 of 6 by Frierson in the final 33 seconds — to seal it.

Chris Clemons, who came in as the nation’s leading scorer at 31.0 per game, had a season-low 21 points and Cory Gensler scored 18 for Campbell (5-5).

The Citadel has won seven games in a row and has nine wins before Christmas for the first time.

The Camels set a program record with 40 3-point attempts, hitting 12.