ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s unbeaten season in World Cup bobsled races continued Sunday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to a four-man victory.
It was Friedrich’s fifth win in six races this season, and Germany has now won all nine World Cup bobsled events through the season’s first three tour stops. Oskars Kibermanis was second for Latvia, and Nico Walther took third for Germany.
For the United States, Justin Olsen drove his sled to 19th place and Codie Bascue — already dealing with a left leg injury that leaves him unable to push at the start of races — tipped his sled over late in the second heat and finished 20th.
Bascue and the members of his team avoided injury in the crash.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC wild-card game vs. Cowboys
- 5-star WR Kyle Ford chooses USC over Washington during All-American Bowl
The World Cup bobsled season continues next weekend in Koenigssee, Germany.