|All Times EDTSaturday Time Schedule (EDT)BASEBALLNL Championship SeriesWashington at St. Louis, 4:08 p.m.AL Championship SeriesN.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:08 p.m.COLLEGE FOOTBALLTop 25No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m.No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina, NoonNo. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida, 8 p.m.No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, NoonNo. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m.No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, 10:15 p.m.No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 8 p.m.No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, NoonNo. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m.No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, 7:30 p.m.No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m.No. 23 Memphis at Temple, NoonNo. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.NHLEdmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.Nashville at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.NBA PRESEASONL.A. Lakers vs. Brooklyn at Shenzhen, China, 7:30 a.m.
|Phoenix at Portland, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Time Schedule
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.