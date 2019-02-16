SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalone Friday registered 15 points as Abilene Christian easily defeated Incarnate Word 68-48 on Saturday.
Jaylen Franklin added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Abilene Christian (21-5, 10-3 Southland Conference).
Augustine Ene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-19, 1-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games.
Abilene Christian matches up against Southeastern Louisiana at home next Saturday. UIW takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.
