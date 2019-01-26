BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Harald Frey scored 31 points and Montana State hit the century mark for the first time this season beating Idaho State 104-84 on Saturday ending a three-game skid.

Frey shot 12 of 20 from the field and made six 3-pointers and tied a career high. Tyler Hall finished with 26 points.

Montana State outscored the Bengals 14-11 in the last five minutes of the first half for a 45-36 lead at intermission. Hall had a 3-point play and a 3-pointer in an 8-2 run and the Bobcats led by 15 early in the second half. Idaho State later narrowed the deficit to 71-67 with 10:35 to play, but a 14-4 Bobcats run put distance between the two for good.

Keljin Blevins scored 16 for Montana State (8-11, 5-4 Big Sky Conference) Sam Neumann 12, and Ladan Ricketts 10.

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals (7-11, 3-6) with 25 points and Brandon Boyd had 21. Idaho State has lost four straight and five of its last six.