FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Hill scored 17 points as Fresno State beat San Jose State 70-62 on Tuesday.

Hill also added five assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 Mountain West Conference). Donavan Yap went 6 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Jemarl Baker Jr. was 6-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Omari Moore led the way for the Spartans (14-10, 5-6) with 22 points and five assists. Robert Vaihola added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for San Jose State. In addition, Sage Tolbert finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Fresno State led San Jose State at the half, 29-27, with Yap (10 points) its high scorer before the break. Fresno State took the lead for good with 8:19 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Hill to make it a 48-47 game.

NEXT UP

Fresno State plays Friday against Nevada on the road, and San Jose State hosts Utah State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.