COLLEGE STATION, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a 93-70 victory over Penn State on Sunday.’

McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. He added six rebounds. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

McGowens hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Verge sank two 3s and had 12 and Derrick Walker scored all 10 of his points to spark Nebraska to a 49-31 lead at halftime. The Cornhuskers shot 61% from the floor (20 of 33) in the first half and made 7 of 12 from beyond the arc (58%). The Nittany Lions never threatened in the second half.

Lat Mayen had 13 points, while Trey McGowens scored 12 with five boards and four assists for Nebraska, which picked up its third win in 10 tries on PSU’s home floor.

Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms all scored 12 for Penn State (12-14, 7-11). Dallion Johnson had 11 points.

Nebraska closes out the conference regular season with road games against No. 22 Ohio State on Saturday and No. 13 Wisconsin on Mar. 6. Penn State also closes with two road games — at No. 15 Illinois on Mar. 3 and at Rutgers on Mar. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25