Mariners continue to live by the longball as they hit four more in 5-3 win over Angels VIEW

There was no competition from 1939-40 to 1944-45 because of war; 1993 title vacated due to Marseille-Valenciennes match-fixing scandal.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here