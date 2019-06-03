PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Roger Federer has a chance to take a measure of revenge against friend and fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in the French Open quarterfinals. Wawrinka beat Federer in straight sets in their last Roland Garros meeting at the same stage four years ago. Until last week, that 2015 match was also the last time Federer played in the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, having missed the 2016 edition to rest a sore back, then skipping the clay season altogether the following two years. Also Tuesday, Rafael Nadal looks to stay on track for a record-extending 12th title in Paris when he faces seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori. The two women’s quarterfinals scheduled are last year’s runner-up and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens vs. recent Italian Open finalist Johanna Konta, and teenager Marketa Vondrousova vs. 31st-seeded Petra Martic. Stormy weather is in the forecast.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Thunderstorms. High of 80 Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

A mix of rain, clouds and sun. High of 79 Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).

MONDAY’S SINGLES RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Dominic Thiem beat No. 14 Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat No. 9 Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5); No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5; No. 10 Karen Khachanov beat No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s fourth round: No. 3 Simona Halep beat Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0; No. 8 Ashleigh Barty beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; No. 14 Madison Keys beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4; Amanda Anisimova beat Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

10 — The number of consecutive years that Djokovic has reached the French Open quarterfinals, a record.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was, like, ‘Oh my God, her backhand down the line is so good, and she was taking her time, and then I think I was mimicking it in my match.” — Anisimova, on watching Halep immediately before her victory over Bolsova.

