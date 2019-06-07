LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Novak Djokovic will need to overcome a bit of a deficit in his rain-suspended semifinal against Dominic Thiem if he is going to extend his 26-match Grand Slam winning streak and continue his pursuit of a fourth consecutive major trophy. They split the first two sets, then Thiem went up by a break in the third, before play was halted Friday evening. They’re scheduled to resume in Court Philippe Chatrier at noon on Saturday, with the winner earning the right to face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final. After Djokovic vs. Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship (they won’t begin their match before 3 p.m.). It will be the first Grand Slam final for either player. The matchup offers a contrast between Barty’s big serving, topspin forehand and slice backhand and the lefty Vondrousova’s every-shot-there-is variety.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees (20 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Rain, windy. High of 61 degrees (16 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Women: No. 8 Ash Barty beat Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3; Marketa Vondrousova beat No. 26 Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Men: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 3 Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Dominic Thiem leads No. 1 Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 1-3 (suspended because of rain).

STAT OF THE DAY

23-0 — Nadal’s combined record in semifinals and finals at the French Open; he will play for his record 12th title Sunday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You get to a point where you’re just happy to make shots and not look ridiculous.” — Federer, speaking about the wind that made it look as if there were a sandstorm at Court Philippe Chatrier during his loss to Nadal.

