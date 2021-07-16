PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova on Friday, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.

The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1.



